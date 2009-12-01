CHART OF THE DAY: Americans Are More Broke, And More Desperate For Deals

Why were shoppers wrestling with each other on the floor or Wal-Mart for a cheap price on a new video game?



Really, why do they put up with such horridness?

The answer: Americans are broke.

As a survey from the National Retail Federation revealed, more Americans than ever intended to brave the Black Friday mess, and they intended to spend far less than in recent years.

More people and more demand for bargains gets you total chaos.

