CHART OF THE DAY: Bitcoin Hit Parity With Gold Over The Weekend

Is it time to ring the bell on the Bitcoin rally after it hit a value equal to one ounce of gold over the weekend?

Picture: Zerohedge

It’s a question worth asking because for all the hype about the digital currency and the hope of the afficianados that it will become a real alternative currency hitting parity with THE real alternative currency, gold, might just be a good time to pause and take a breath.

Bitcoin has crashed $100 in the past couple of hours and is back at $980 this morning. Reality bites!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.