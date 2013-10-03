CHART OF THE DAY: Bitcoin Collapses Following Silk Road Shutdown

Today the FBI seized and shut down Silk Road, a website that allowed customers to buy illegal drugs using Bitcoin. As part of the bust, the government took 26,000 Bitcoins, or the equivalent of about $US3.2 million, from Silk Road.

Following the news, Bitcoin’s value began to collapse. Early this morning, one Bitcoin was worth about $US123. As of this writing, it’s hovering around $US100.

Here’s a chart that shows Bitcoin’s collapse today. You can see where exactly where the Silk Road news hits.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.