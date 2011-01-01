CHART OF THE DAY: Groupon's Big Raise Isn't Even The Biggest This Year

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



When it’s all finished, Groupon could have the second most money in its coffers of any venture backed startup in the last 20 years.

But so far it’s not even in the top 10 of pure venture capital raises in history, even with its big $500 million round, disclosed today.

Heck, it’s not even the biggest this year. That honour goes to Better Place, the electric car startup, which raised $350 million earlier this year.

You might be saying, “isn’t $350 million smaller than $500 million?” It is, but the chart below is the top 10 “new equity” venture capital raises in history. The chart comes from Dan Primack at Fortune who got the data from Pricewaterhouse Coopers and the National Venture Capital Association.

Since Groupon founders are taking $345 million out of this round, only $155 million of the money raised is new.

However, if Groupon raises $450 million more, as has been reported it could, and it all goes into the company, then Groupon will beat out DreamWorks for the top spot.

