CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Where Stocks Soared And Got Slammed In 2010

2010 was dominated by talk of the European crisis and that crisis was reflected in the dramatic selloff in shares on PIIGS exchanges, according to data from S&P BMI Global Indexes (via Dailly Finance).

Four of the five worst performing exchanges in 2010 were PIIGS members, and the other is another European state with a similar sort of crisis, Hungary.

The winners, well they followed two other 2010 trends: China and rising commodity, specifically metals, prices.

(data via Daily Finance)

