CHART OF THE DAY: Goldman Sachs Wins, Citigroup Loses

After rallying hard off their March lows, bank stocks have been pretty boring and quiet lately. Today’s chart takes a look at some of the big names since the stress test was released in early May. As you can see, most have been pretty flat since then and are clustered together. But two names stand out: Citigroup, which is still a laggard, and Goldman Sachs, still running laps around the competition.



