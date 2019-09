Loan losses.



FactSet tracks the loan losses of 25 of 81 financial companies in the S&P 500. And they’re down notably. According to up-to-date estimates, Q4 loan losses will be down 36% year-over-year.

However, the rate of decline is expected to taper. Over the next four quarters, loan losses are expected to fall by around 2.7%.

