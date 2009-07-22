CHART OF THE DAY: American Banks On Thin Ice

The financial crisis has passed in the sense that the sheer panic is gone. The structural issues remain, though.



Today’s chart is a wonky way of gauging banking industry health, based on a data series collected by the Fed. It shows the percentage of assets held at banks whose allowance for loan losses exceeds their total non-performing loans — a key sign of health. In other words, the vast majority of banking sector assets — over 80% — are currently in institutions where loan loss allowances (ALLL) are below total non-performing loans.

