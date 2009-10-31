CHART OF THE DAY: The Financial Bloodbath

The market got really ugly today, but carnage in one of the most important sectors has been evident for a while.



Check out the action in Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), and GE (GE) since the middle of the month. Each of this major names are now down a pretty meaningful 15% from their recent highs.

