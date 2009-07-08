CHART OF THE DAY: Remember The 40-Hour Work Week?

Last week it was revealed that the average work week of non-farm workers had dropped to an all-time low of 33 hours. It’s a worrying sign that even with all the layoffs, employers aren’t making their existing employees work more. So what happened to the 40-hour work week? Turns out, that’s a long, distant memory.

