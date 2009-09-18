CHART OF THE DAY: The Internet Is Finally, Primarily A Content Platform

It used to be the Web’s only real killer app was communications — email. But these days people use the Internet for content consumption more than anything else.



Users spend 88% more time consuming content on the Internet each month in 2009 (7 hours) than they did in 2003 (3 hours, 42 minutes), according to a study conducted by the Online Publishers Association’s Internet Activity Index.

Whereas people used to spend 46% of their Internet time communicating in 2003, in 2009, that number is now down to 27%. As indicated in the chart below, content consumption is up to a 42% share from 34%.

