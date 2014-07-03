CHART OF THE DAY: Here's The Chart Obamacare Critics Don't Want You To See

One of the big criticisms of Obamacare was that it would discourage job creation, because employers would find the cost and “uncertainty” too burdensome.

Welp, that’s not happening.

Here’s a look at average monthly job growth, via Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Slok. Up until this year, job growth average between 174,000 and 194,000 jobs per month.

This year after today’s great report? A massive jump to 231,000 jobs per month.

