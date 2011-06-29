CHART OF THE DAY: One Reason Google+ Needs To Be A Hit

Google has decided to finally go all-in with Google +, a social network that mimics many aspects of Facebook.



Vic Gundotra, the man in charge of the project, calls it a bet the company product, and warns that if Google whiffs on social again and again, it will be drowned by Facebook.

Facebook is becoming its own private internet within the internet that Google can’t crack. Without that information it becomes a less valuable property.

To show how important Facebook has become, comScore sent us this data showing time spent inside Facebook for U.S. users versus Google.

Granted, it’s not a perfect comparison since Google sends people away from its core product, while Facebook wants to trap them inside. But it shows how big a time suck Facebook is, and how much it can pick up on users that Google just can’t get.

