CHART OF THE DAY: The Internet Has A Short Attention Span

The Internet has a short attention span.



According to research by link-shortening service Bit.ly, click rates drop by half after about three hours for links posted on Twitter, Facebook, and regular Web pages (direct). For hot news stories, the dropoff is even faster — within the first five minutes, those links get half the clicks they’ll ever receive.

YouTube has a much longer half-life — around 7 hours. That’s probably because watching a video requires more time and concentration, and can’t be done as easily at work.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.