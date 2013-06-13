CHART OF THE DAY: Australians Are Using Way Less Cash

Getty/ Quinn Rooney

Australians are using less cash.

MasterCard pulled some numbers and put these charts together, which show cash withdrawals going down, as debit card purchases go up.

According to MasterCard, in the twelve months immediately preceding March 2013, the amount of cash withdrawn on all Australian cards (debit and credit) fell to less than the total spent on debit cards for the first time ever.

