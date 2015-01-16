CHART OF THE DAY: Australian Online Sales Over The Holidays Went Nuts

The Amazon warehouse before Christmas.

Australians’ love with shopping online came into its own over the Christmas period.

Online payments company eWay released its holiday spending data which shows Australians spent an estimated $2.95 billion over the past two months.

The company services more than 17,000 Australian online stores and claims to process a quarter of the total spent online in Australia.

The data includes online sales from mid-November to mid-January and show sales were up more than 20% compared to the previous year.

Predictions for the general retail sector for the period were between 3% and 4%.

eWay said in December Australians spent about $1.56 billion online, up from $1.53 billion in November but slightly lower than October’s $1.57 billion total.

“eWAY recorded impressive year on year growth in the online sector this holiday period, though this is not surprising given the upward trajectory we’ve seen in online retail throughout 2014,” company founder Matt Bullock said.

“What we haven’t seen however is any huge spikes or surges in spending or transaction numbers in the holiday period — not what you’d expect with all the hype and advertising. It was very steady. eWAY recorded higher sales and transactions volumes in October than we did in December.”

Despite lower sales volumes recorded in the week before Christmas, the company said it was likely postage times for many sites which stalled the numbers.

“On Boxing Day however, Aussies who chose to skip the sale crowds and shop from their living rooms spent $35.8 million online in one day, up 17.4 per cent on last year,” eWay said.

“Every year online retail gets bigger and bigger. The sector isn’t changing, it’s well and truly changed.”

