CHART OF THE DAY: Australia Has The Fastest Mobile Download Speed In The World

If you’ve accessed Austraia’s 4G network you will know just how easy it is to access the net, your cloud, or your documents and the speed at which they pop up on your phone.

But if you’ve ever wondered how Australia stacks up globally, today’s chart from Quartz shows that the gold medal for download speed goes to… Australia.

Picture: Qz.com screenshot

Disappointingly though, and as those of us who live in the bush know all too well, the time that Australians spend on a speed that isn’t the top speed is back in the middle of the global pack at just 58% of the time.

Picture: Qz.com Screenshot

You can read more here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.