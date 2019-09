Dreams of a global rebalancing continue to fade, as the trade deficit ripped higher in August.



Analysts were looking for a $44.5 billion deficit — — up from $42.8 billion in July — but instead we got a $46.3 billion deficit.

Quick, China, revalue your currency already!

