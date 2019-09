The August Case-Shiller number was a tad disappointing, as the annual decline of 3.8% was a bit worse than the 3.5% decline that analysts had expected/hoped for.



But here’s the bottom line. The annual declines are getting less severe (from 4.1% in July to 3.8% in August), and obviously that’s the first step towards actual improvement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.