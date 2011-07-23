CHART OF THE DAY: WAIT, Is August 10 The Real Debt Ceiling Deadline?

Joe Weisenthal
This might get some buzz in the next few days.

A report from Barclays (via FT Alphaville) suggests that based on slightly higher-than-expected tax receipts, Geithner might have another week before he slams into the ceiling. He might have as long as August 10.

This would be a double-edge sword since A) it buys the Treasury more time while B) convincing more Congressmen that all deadlines are phony.

chart of the day, opening cash balance, outlays, july 2011

