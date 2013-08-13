CHART OF THE DAY: As The Print Industry Collapsed, Demand For Journalists Rose

After Jeff Bezos announced he was buying The Washington Post, there was a lot of the usual moaning about the state of the newspaper business.

In the midst of the moaning, we saw this interesting chart tweeted. It shows that as the print business really went into a tailspin, demand for journalists, or people with journalism-like skills were in high demand.

What’s going on here? Our speculation is that as print died, upstarts stepped in looking to fill the void. They probably weren’t offering the same pay, which is why there was so much demand.

The good news in this chart is that despite the decline in the print business, the future of journalism looks like it should be ok. Companies still want to hire reporters.

