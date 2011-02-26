CHART OF THE DAY: Why The World Has No Choice But To Buy More And More fertiliser

Why is everyone crazy about fertiliser and potash stocks?



One part of the equation is that demand for food is growing.

But there’s another aspect: The clear trend in major regions is for less and less arable land per capita. Thus the only way to get more food is to get more yield from diminishing acres. And that means: more fertiliser!

The chart from Dundee Securities tells the story:

