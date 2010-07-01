CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Owners Download Twice As Many Paid Apps As Android Owners

Apple iPhone owners are downloading almost twice as many paid applications as Google Android users, according to data from Google‘s mobile ad company AdMob. AdMob included this chart in its monthly mobile stats report.



AdMob doesn’t provide any explanation for this phenomenon, so here are our guesses:

iTunes has a smooth purchasing/payment process. Google’s marketplace might not be as good.

iTunes does a good job of highlighting popular paid apps. Android isn’t as good at that.

There are probably more paid apps on a relative basis for iPhone than Android.

The iPhone is positioned as a premium phone. Verizon offers some Android phones for free, same with T-Mobile. If you get your phone for free, you might be less willing to spend for applications. (Or be the type of users who buys paid apps.)

