CHART OF THE DAY: Apps Don't Matter For 70% Of mobile phone Users

A new survey from the Pew Internet research group says that applications on cell phones don’t mean a thing to the vast majority of Americans.



Of all mobile phone owning adults, Pew says 29% are using apps. More important for cell phone owners is taking pictures, text messaging, emailing and a number of other activities.

While this is an interesting chart to consider, it’s important to note that the behaviour of smartphone owners will be different than the behaviour of all phone owners. It’s also interesting to note that Apple’s whole iPhone marketing campaign is based on what you can do with the phone’s third party apps.

We suspect this chart will look a lot different in the next few years, as smartphones gain in popularity and people become more comfortable with apps.

