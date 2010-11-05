CHART OF THE DAY: Windows Phone 7 Getting As Much Attention As iPad From Publishers In 2011

Here’s an encouraging report for Microsoft. A new survey (.pdf) from mobile ad company Millennial Media reveals an equal number of publishers are planning on working on apps for Windows Phone 7 as the iPad in 2011.



As you can see in the chart below, adapted from WMPuser, 20% of the publishers surveyed say they’ll do work for the iPad for the first time and 20% say they’ll do work for Windows Phone 7 for the first time.

Arguably, this is discouraging since Microsoft has high hopes for Windows Phone 7. But we think it’s encouraging because it’s easier to port your app from iPhone to the iPad than it is to develop something from scratch for Windows Phone 7.

