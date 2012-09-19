CHART OF THE DAY: Android Is Still 100,000 Apps Away From Catching iOS

Despite the explosion in Android users, the Android app store is still 100,000 apps behind Apple’s iOS App Store, according to this chart from Alex Cocotas at BI Intelligence. It’s rather shocking to us that Google hasn’t been able to close the gap, considering it’s a more open platform with more users.



Overall, it doesn’t really matter which platform has more apps. 600,000 apps is more than enough to keep people happy. What really matters, and isn’t reflected here, is which platform has the best applications. That’s a subjective question, but for the most part developers prioritise iOS first and Android second, thus giving iOS a slight edge in the quality department.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.