CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Stock Quietly Hits An All-Time Closing High

After the market closed today, MacRumors noted that Apple’s stock hit an all-time closing high.



When we read the story, we practically did a spit take. We barely noticed that Apple’s stock has been on a big run after its disappointing earnings report. Investors are getting geared up for the new iPhone and the smaller iPad.

The stock closed at $636.34. Its all time intraday trading high is $644. We expect that will be passed shortly.

