Apple’s stock jumped 4.75% today after activist investor Carl Icahn tweeted that he’s long Apple stock. His tweet added over $US17 billion in market cap to Apple.

He reportedly bought $US1 billion worth of Apple, and is urging the company to do more stock buybacks because he thinks it’s undervalued right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.