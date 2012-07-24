CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's REAL Earnings Expectations

Apple reports earnings tomorrow night, and we’re going to be all over it. SO TUNE IN.



As a warm up, here’s one of our favourite charts to run in advance of earnings. It’s a look at how Apple always beats its earnings guidance, quarter after quarter. On average, revenue is 19% above its guidance. EPS is 43% above guidance.

Therefore, we anticipate Apple will report revenue of $40.37 billion and EPS of $12.41. Wall Street analysts are expecting $37.23 billion in revenue and EPS of $10.35.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.