CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's REAL Earnings Expectations

Jay Yarow
Apple reports earnings tomorrow night, and we’re going to be all over it. SO TUNE IN.

As a warm up, here’s one of our favourite charts to run in advance of earnings. It’s a look at how Apple always beats its earnings guidance, quarter after quarter. On average, revenue is 19% above its guidance. EPS is 43% above guidance.

Therefore, we anticipate Apple will report revenue of $40.37 billion and EPS of $12.41. Wall Street analysts are expecting $37.23 billion in revenue and EPS of $10.35.

chart of the day, apple's real earnings expectations, july 2012

