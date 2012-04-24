CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's REAL Earnings Expectations

You know the drill. Apple releases guidance that’s comically low, then it demolishes that guidance when it reports earnings.



So what can we expect based on Apple’s past performance when it reports tomorrow? It should report EPS of $12.41 and revenue of $38.51 billion. This beats the street, which is pegging EPS at $10 and revenue at $36.63 billion.

We’ll see what really happens tomorrow at 4 PM eastern, tune in!

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.