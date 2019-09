Apple consistently releases comically low guidance, then obliterates it. For the last six quarters, Apple has beaten its guided EPS by 38%, and revenue by 16%.



If the trend holds, Apple will report $12.86 in EPS, and $42.9 billion in revenue. That would blow away the Street’s expectation of $10.07 EPS, and $38.76 billion.

