CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's REAL Earnings Expectations

Apple is reporting earnings tomorrow and it is bound to deliver spectacular quarter results once again, based on the fact that the company has always been lowballing its guidance.



Its quarterly EPS has been outperforming guidance by 41% on average, and revenue has been 16% higher than revenue guidance.

Based on this trend, Apple should report EPS of $7.09 on $26.72 billion revenue, while its June EPS guidance was announced at $5.03 of EPS on $23 billion revenue guidance.

Wall Street consensus is at $24.92 billion for revenue and $5.80 for EPS, expecting solid iPad sales.

