CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's REAL Earnings Expectations

Apple is bound to crush earnings tomorrow, based on the fact that the company always low balls its guidance.



Its EPS has been outperforming guidance by 44% on average over the last six quarters, and revenue has been 18% higher than revenue guidance.

Based on this trend, Apple should report EPS of $7.90 on $29.38 billion revenue, versus its September EPS guidance of $5.50 EPS, and $25 billion revenue guidance.

Wall Street consensus is at $29.45 billion for revenue and $7.28 for EPS.

