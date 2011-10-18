CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's REAL Earnings Expectations

Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Apple is bound to crush earnings tomorrow, based on the fact that the company always low balls its guidance.

Its EPS has been outperforming guidance by 44% on average over the last six quarters, and revenue has been 18% higher than revenue guidance.

Based on this trend, Apple should report EPS of $7.90 on $29.38 billion revenue, versus its September EPS guidance of $5.50 EPS, and  $25 billion revenue guidance.

Wall Street consensus is at $29.45 billion for revenue and $7.28 for EPS.

chart of the day, apple's real earnings expectations, october 2011

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.