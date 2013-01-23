CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Actual Earnings Versus Its Guidance

Apple reports earnings tomorrow after the market closes. It’s going to be great. So, tune in.



Every day before earnings, we run this chart. We have used Apple’s previous 11 quarters of earnings reports to determine the difference between its guidance, and its actual results to get an idea about what it might really report.

Over the last 11 quarters, Apple’s EPS has been 37% higher than guidance. And revenue is 16% above. If those hold, then Apple reports EPS of $16.11, versus guidance of $11.75 and revenue of $60.39 billion versus guidance of $52 billion. (The Street is calling for EPS of $13.34 and revenue of $54.58 billion.)

Now, before you take these numbers and run, beware! Apple for the longest time destroyed its guidance. In the last two quarters it merely beat its guidance. So, there’s a good chance Apple’s actual results are below our projections.

