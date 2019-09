This isn’t exactly shocking, but it’s still exciting: Apple’s newest version of iOS is hitting our servers, according to Google Analytics. (iOS is the software the runs the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.) Apple is expected to make iOS 7 look less glitzy, glossed out. It would be the first major redesign ever for iOS.



