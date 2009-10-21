CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Mac Is Back

Apple’s Mac business has turned the corner. While Mac sales are still not growing nearly as fast as they did over much of the last few years — and the iPhone has replaced the Mac as Apple’s growth story — Apple’s most recent quarter was a significant improvement over the three before it.



And new iMacs, MacBooks, and Mac minis, introduced today, should help fuel solid growth this quarter, too. (Bonus: See photos of the new Macs here.)

Apple reported yesterday that it sold a record 3.05 million Macs during its September quarter, up 17% year-over-year. That’s the best growth it’s posted since last year’s September quarter, when it reported 21% year-over-year growth. Since then, it posted two quarters of single-digit year-over-year growth, and its first year-over-year decline since 2003.

