CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Mac Growth Screeches To A Halt

If Apple (AAPL) reports that it shipped 2.1-2.2 million Macs last quarter, as analysts expect, this would be a 4%-9% year-over-year decline. That would be the first time in more than five years that Apple has reported a decline in Mac shipments. The last time was 2003, when Apple reported that it shipped 771,000 Macs during the June quarter — down 5% year-over-year — just ahead of the Power Mac G5 launch.



