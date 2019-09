Pandora is the biggest music streaming service in the U.S. by a mile according to this chart from Statista based on data from Edison Research (.pdf). It’s an impressive feat for Pandora since Apple, Google, and Spotify have all been trying to beat Pandora with their own streaming services.

