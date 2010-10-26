CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's iPhone Platform Still Ahead, But Android Is Growing Fast

Apple now has 285,000 apps available for the iPhone. An impressive tally that’s almost three times the nearest competitor, which is Android.



But, while Android might not be as big today, it will soon enough. Apps available for Android grew to 100,000 today from 30,000 in March, a 233% increase. Apple over the same period went to 285,000 from 170,000, a 67% increase.

Research in Motion’s app store has grown to around 10,000, a nice, but ultimately insignificant, bump. Microsoft, about to launch its new smartphone platform, says it will have 1,000 at the start.

