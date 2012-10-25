CHART OF THE DAY: How Much Will Apple Beat Its Earnings Guidance By?

For the longest time Apple set comically low guidance for earnings, then totally destroyed that guidance. Last quarter, that went out the window. It just barely beat its own guidance.



Tomorrow, the company reports earnings and we’ll be watching closely to see if Apple can return to its days of blowing out guidance. Based on how much Apple historically beats earnings by, it needs to report EPS of $10.67 versus guidance of $7.65 and revenue of $40 billion versus guidance of $34 billion.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.