CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Days Of Mega-Growth Are Over

Well, it finally happened. Apple’s spectacular revenue and profit growth have fallen back to earth. If you’re looking for a reason why investors have fled the stock, then look no further than this chart.



It’s worth noting that the year-over-year comparisons aren’t perfect because Apple’s holiday quarter in 2012 had one less week than it did in 2011. But, even if you were to restore that week, the sales growth wouldn’t be where it once was. (Revenue would be ~27%, EPS would ~8%.)

The days of Apple’s mega growth have come to a close.

