CHART OF THE DAY: Mac Sales Spike When A New Version Of Windows Comes Out

Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 7 launch could be very good news for Apple, Fortune blog Apple 2.0 reports.



Ever since Windows 98 came out in June 1998, every time Microsoft (MSFT) has launched a new version of its operating system, Apple’s computer sales spike during the same quarter.

Broadpoint AmTech analyst Brian Marshall, who noticed the trend, observed:

“We have concluded that no negative correlation exists on Apple’s (AAPL) hardware sales when Microsoft launches a new OS. Ironically, we believe new OS launches from Microsoft (MSFT) may have even acted as a ‘delayed accelerant‘ to AAPL’s computing sales.”

Reminding us that correlation does not equal causation, Brian notes, “Apple’s success (or failure) in the computing market is largely idiosyncratic (or company-specific) in nature and not dependent on others in the industry.”

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email State First Name Last Name

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.