CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Soaring Pile Of Cash

Apple brought Steve Jobs back to the company in December 1996. Since then, he’s been building a massive pile of cash, rolling out new product after new product.



On December 27th, 1996, Apple had $1.8 billion in cash and securities. Today it has $34 billion.

(Thanks to reader Cory Padfield for this chart idea.)

