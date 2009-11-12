CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Soaring Pile Of Cash

Apple brought Steve Jobs back to the company in December 1996. Since then, he’s been building a massive pile of cash, rolling out new product after new product.
On December 27th, 1996, Apple had $1.8 billion in cash and securities. Today it has $34 billion.
(Thanks to reader Cory Padfield for this chart idea.)
