CHART OF THE DAY: Here's A Snapshot Of Apple's Monster September Quarter

Apple on Monday reported earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter that ended Sept. 27, 2014. And with the exception of the iPad, Apple beat Wall Street’s estimates across the board: Revenue, earnings per share, and even unit sales of the iPhone and Mac surpassed expectations.

As you can see from the chart below, which was provided for us by BI Intelligence, Apple’s $US42.12 billion in revenue is a big 12% jump from the same quarter a year ago. It was Apple’s best September quarter ever — thanks in large part to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, which continue selling like hotcakes; the iPhone in general accounted for 56% of the company’s revenue this quarter. But the real surprise is the Mac, which had its best quarter in Apple’s history with 5.52 million unit sales; the Mac accounted for more of Apple’s revenue than the iPad (16% versus 13%, respectively). Apple expects an even bigger December quarter, projecting $US63.5 billion to $US66.6 billion in revenue for the holiday season — that would make it the company’s most successful quarter in history.

