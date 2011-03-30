CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Developer Conference Is The Hottest Ticket In Town

Apple’s iPad 2 isn’t its only product in short supply this month: The company’s Worldwide Developers Conference sold out in record time this year, just hours after tickets went on sale yesterday.



Here’s how this year’s sellout compared to previous years, based on press reports from sites like Macworld, Ars Technica, and MacRumors.

Why is WWDC such a big deal? (Especially this year, when Apple supposedly won’t even announce a new iPhone?)

As Instapaper developer Marco Arment explains, WWDC is the only mass gathering where actual Apple engineers really explain stuff to you about how their systems work, and will actually look at your code in hands-on lab sessions. Plus, if you’re in the biz, it’s a great social and professional networking opportunity.

