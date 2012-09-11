CHART OF THE DAY: The Biggest Difference Between Apple And Amazon

Now that Amazon is going all-in on tablets, and likely to release its own smartphone, the comparisons between it and Apple are going to pick up.



Below is a chart from Dan Frommer at ReadWriteWeb that shows the biggest difference between the two companies. Apple, as you can see, makes an insane amount of money each quarter, whereas Amazon does not.

This is because Apple sells very expensive hardware while Amazon is a retailer who operates on very thin margins. Jeff Bezos is OK with this arrangement. He says Amazon charges low prices because it wants to be in alignment with its customers, who want low prices.

Photo: Dan Frommer / ReadWriteWeb

