CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Users Spend More Money Online Than Windows Or Android Users

Laptops, desktops, smartphones, and tablets — as long as there’s an Apple logo on it, people are more likely to order more goods, and more-expensive goods, over the internet from those devices.

Based on Monetate and Statista data charted for us by Business Insider Intelligence, owners of iPads, iPhones, and Mac computers spend more than those using rival machines from Google and Microsoft. People still tend to do most of their actual purchases on the PC, and in that category, Apple owners spend about $US41 more on average than Windows PC users. And something particularly worth noting is how much money iPad users spend online compared to Kindle Fire and Amazon tablet owners. It all makes sense, given Apple’s mobile and desktop operating systems are still more secure than their Android and Windows counterparts.

