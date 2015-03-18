Apple TV has grown from a 'hobby' into a nice little business

Apple used to call Apple TV a “hobby,” but it’s growing into a nice little business. Apple’s TV set top box saw a spike in growth last year, and has sold more than 25 million worldwide. Projections provided for us by Business Insider Intelligence show that it will pass 35 million by 2018, with most of that growth coming from the US. That’s still small potatoes compared with Apple products like the iPhone, which sold about 75 million units just last quarter.

Apple is reportedly launching a new TV service this fall that will let customers stream TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, and other providers. The service, which could cost between $US30 and $US40 per month, could help it turn Apple TV into an even bigger seller — and may pave the way for the long-rumoured Apple television set.

NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in only 5 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.