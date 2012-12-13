CHART OF THE DAY: What People Want From An Apple TV

Apple has been testing the hardware for its own television, the Wall Street Journal reported this morning.



An Apple television has been discussed for the last two years. With good reason. As CEO Tim Cook put it recently, “When I go into my living room and turn on the TV, I feel like I have gone backwards in time by 20 to 30 years.” If there’s a company that can fix that problem, it’s Apple.

So, what can Apple do to make a TV people love? Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty surveyed the public to find out. For hardware, people want a high quality screen. For software, they want easy to use software and easy to search content.

