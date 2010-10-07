CHART OF THE DAY: People Making Bigger Purchases At Apple Stores Thanks To The iPad

The launch of the Apple’s iPad led to a big (seemingly permanent) increase in the average amount people are spending at Apple stores, according to data from personal finance site Mint.com.



Mint has aggregate anonymized data from Mint.com users based on credit card spending on its site.

As you can see once the iPad hit stores, the average purchase price at Apple spiked by over $100. It’s now roughly $50 higher than pre-launch.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.